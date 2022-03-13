Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

NYSE ROK opened at $257.01 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.43 and a 200-day moving average of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $735,389. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.