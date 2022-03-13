Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 53.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 104,933.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 17.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 53,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,965. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

