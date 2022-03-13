Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $155,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,043 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,212 shares of company stock worth $835,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

