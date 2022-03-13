Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 1,399.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

