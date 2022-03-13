Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 394.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $50,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.