Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $406.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $320.16 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 39.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,182 shares of company stock worth $6,708,481 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

