LiveRamp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 7,749 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,408% compared to the average daily volume of 514 call options.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in LiveRamp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in LiveRamp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

