Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 58 at UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.31 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

