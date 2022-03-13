Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSA opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $172.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.43 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 374.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

