Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rambus by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rambus by 1,782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,970 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 173.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,432. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

