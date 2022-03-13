Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 298,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 64.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth $689,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 105,911.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IDA opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $114.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

