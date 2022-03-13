Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.59 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

NYSE PKI opened at $165.89 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.79 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day moving average of $180.57.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

