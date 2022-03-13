Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 105,829 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,355.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,248,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

