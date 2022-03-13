LPL Financial LLC Acquires 13,398 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 253,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $13,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

NYSE CCS opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.01. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

