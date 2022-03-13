LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,907 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,621,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,578,000 after buying an additional 60,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KT by 22.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 124,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in KT by 125.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 440,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 245,105 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KT by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 437,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KT by 177.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 271,762 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

KT stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.74. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

About KT (Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.