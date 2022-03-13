LPL Financial LLC Sells 35,468 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,468 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.