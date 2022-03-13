LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Exponent by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Exponent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $94.38. 492,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

