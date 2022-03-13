LRT Capital Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Lithia Motors comprises approximately 1.4% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,347,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.16. 145,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.84. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.33.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,481. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

