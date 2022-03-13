LRT Capital Management LLC Invests $8.46 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,034 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,000. Watsco makes up 6.4% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Watsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

NYSE WSO traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $284.41. The stock had a trading volume of 174,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,556. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.26 and a 1-year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

