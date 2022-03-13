LRT Capital Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.71. The company had a trading volume of 239,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.11. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 1.07.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

