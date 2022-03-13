LRT Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,666 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000. Target comprises 2.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $7.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.59. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

