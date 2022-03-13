Luby’s, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:LUB)

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

LUB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 70,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,513. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. Luby’s has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Get Luby's alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Luby’s by 119.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Luby’s by 4,836.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luby’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.