Lufax Holding Ltd to Issue — Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:LU opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lufax by 453.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lufax by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

LU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

