Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) to report $4.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.72 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $17.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.85 billion to $18.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.83 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

