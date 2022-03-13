Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,333 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,678,000 after purchasing an additional 680,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,554 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,393,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,777,000 after purchasing an additional 268,596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,457,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,342,000 after acquiring an additional 409,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,382,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,883 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,398,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,351,270. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

