LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 144.12 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86). Approximately 2,260,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,294,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.85).

The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

