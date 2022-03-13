Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the quarter. Lyft makes up approximately 3.3% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.03.

LYFT stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

