Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Loop Capital

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $77.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.03.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $37.25 on Friday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

