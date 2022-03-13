MA Private Wealth Buys Shares of 2,054 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.56. 1,818,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,552. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.24 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

