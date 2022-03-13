MA Private Wealth Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.9% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 392,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.71. 2,296,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,438. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

