MA Private Wealth Purchases 5,823 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MA Private Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $201.95. The stock had a trading volume of 689,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,780. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.81.

