MA Private Wealth Sells 490 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $17,662,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $147.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average of $170.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.85 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

