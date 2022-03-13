MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 25.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

