Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 289.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

