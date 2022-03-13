Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.47) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.08) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.69) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.09).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 160.15 ($2.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.96. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.45).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

