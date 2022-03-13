Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $13.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,645,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

