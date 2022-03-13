Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Increased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after buying an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $34,168,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $370.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.03. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.42 and a 1 year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

