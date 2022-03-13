Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Up 4.7%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $36.08. 4,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 933,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

