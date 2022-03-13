Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Up 4.7%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $36.08. 4,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 933,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

