McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $297.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $226.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $211.42 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

