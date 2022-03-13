McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MLAIU) Short Interest Down 58.3% in February

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAIU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAIU remained flat at $$10.04 during midday trading on Friday. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

