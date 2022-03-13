MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in MDH Acquisition by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 695,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 575,982 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,140,000. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in MDH Acquisition by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 484,780 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE MDH opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. MDH Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.93.
MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.
