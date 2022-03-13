Megacoin Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $170,946.70 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00270361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001308 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001667 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,884,192 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

