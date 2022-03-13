Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKGAY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of MKGAY stock remained flat at $$38.36 during trading hours on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36.
Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.
