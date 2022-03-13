Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.46

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.28. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.
The stock has a market cap of $541.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
