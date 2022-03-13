Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.46

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.28. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

The stock has a market cap of $541.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

