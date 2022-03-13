Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stake Lowered by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth $215,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.