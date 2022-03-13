MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 0.2% over the last three years.

Shares of MMT opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

