M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,242 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average is $146.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.62 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

