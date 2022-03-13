M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,811 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day moving average of $128.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $148.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,450 shares of company stock valued at $21,041,879. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

