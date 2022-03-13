M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $688,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.
In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.
About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
